In Pictures: California's Dixie Fire continues to burn across the west

The wildfire is California's largest this year, burning over 200,000 acres of land.

Published
1 hour ago
The Dixie Fire, now over 200,000 acres, burns at night in Taylorsville, California, U.S., July 27, 2021.
A firefighter extinguishes spot fires along Route 89 Dixie Fire in Moccasin, now over 200,000 acres in California, U.S., July 28, 2021.
Union Pacific workers spray water along from a train along train tracks as the Dixie Fire burns in the area on July 26, 2021, near Quincy, California.
A home burns during the Dixie fire on July 24, 2021, in the Indian Falls neighborhood of unincorporated Plumas County, California.
A Corvette explodes as flames from the Dixie fire tears through the Indian Falls neighborhood of unincorporated Plumas County, California on July 24, 2021.
Members of the Fulton Hotshots work through the night at the Dixie Fire near Quincy, Calif., July 26, 2021.
A brown bear wanders in the smoke of the Dixie Fire in Quincy, now over 200,000 acres, California, U.S., July 26, 2021.
The remains of a burned home are seen in the Indian Falls neighborhood of unincorporated Plumas County, California on July 26, 2021.
Vehicles destroyed by Dixie Fire are seen in Indian Falls, California, U.S., July 26, 2021.
A melted rocking horse smolders during the Dixie fire in the Indian Falls neighborhood of unincorporated Plumas County, California on July 26, 2021.
Cal Fire firefighters monitor a backfire they lit to stop the spread of the Dixie fire in the Prattville community of unincorporated Plumas County, California, on July 23, 2021.
Resident Pamela Aylen (R) hugs a neighbor as they prepare to ride out the Dixie fire as it approaches in Twain, California on July 24, 2021.
A man rides his bike passed a gas station as smoke fills the sky during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California, on July 23, 2021.
A deer jumps onto a business property as the Dixie fire approaches downtown Greenville, California on July 23, 2021.
Residents drink and listen to country music in the street while ignoring a mandatory evacuation order as the Dixie fire approaches in Greenville, California, on July 23, 2021.
