In Pictures: Businesses gear up for Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi

Vietnam has seen enterprising businesses come up with innovative ideas to mark the high stakes meeting between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that is set to take place this week in Hanoi.

Howard X, an Australian impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, leaves the La Paix Hotel in a car while being escorted by police in Hanoi, on Feb 25, 2019.
Howard X, an Australian impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, leaves the La Paix Hotel in a car while being escorted by police in Hanoi, on Feb 25, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Howard X kisses an impersonator of US President Donald Trump at the La Paix Hotel in Hanoi, on Feb 25, 2019.
Howard X kisses an impersonator of US President Donald Trump at the La Paix Hotel in Hanoi, on Feb 25, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Chef Colin Lilly shows his new burgers Durty Donald (left) and Kim Jong Yum (right) at his restaurant in Hanoi, on Feb 24, 2019.
Chef Colin Lilly shows his new burgers Durty Donald (left) and Kim Jong Yum (right) at his restaurant in Hanoi, on Feb 24, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Key rings depicting North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump for sale ahead of their summit in Hanoi, on Feb 24, 2019.
Key rings depicting North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump for sale ahead of their summit in Hanoi, on Feb 24, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman sells T-shirts depicting North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, on Feb 23, 2019.
A woman sells T-shirts depicting North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, on Feb 23, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A poster at a restaurant in Hanoi welcomes the two leaders ahead of their upcoming summit, on Feb 23, 2019.
A poster at a restaurant in Hanoi welcomes the two leaders ahead of their upcoming summit, on Feb 23, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A cocktail commemorating the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is displayed in a bar in Hanoi, on Feb 20, 2019.
A cocktail commemorating the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is displayed in a bar in Hanoi, on Feb 20, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Vietnamese artist Tran Lam Binh applies finishing touches to his portrait of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at a cafe in Hanoi, on Feb 21, 2019.
Vietnamese artist Tran Lam Binh applies finishing touches to his portrait of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at a cafe in Hanoi, on Feb 21, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A customer gets a haircut similar to US President Donald Trump's at a salon in Hanoi, on Feb 20, 2019.
A customer gets a haircut similar to US President Donald Trump's at a salon in Hanoi, on Feb 20, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
To Gia Huy gets a haircut similar to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's at a salon in Hanoi, on Feb 20, 2019.
To Gia Huy gets a haircut similar to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's at a salon in Hanoi, on Feb 20, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
2 hours ago
 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 