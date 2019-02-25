In Pictures: Businesses gear up for Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi
Vietnam has seen enterprising businesses come up with innovative ideas to mark the high stakes meeting between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that is set to take place this week in Hanoi.
