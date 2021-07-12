In Pictures: Bus flips on side after collision at Bukit Batok interchange

14 people were taken to hospital after the accident.

A passenger being treated in the ambulance at the Bukit Batok bus interchange on 11 July 2021. Two buses were involved in an accident at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange on Sunday afternoon, leaving one on its side.
The accident is believed to have occurred when one bus was making a U-turn within the interchange and collided with the second bus.
A passenger lies in a stretcher waiting to be carried to the ambulance waiting nearby at the Bukit Batok bus interchange where a single deck bus toppled on side on July 11, 2021.
SCDF officers standing by the affected bus seen lying on its side at the Bukit Batok interchange on July 11, 2021.
14 were taken to hospital after the collision at Bukit Batok interchange on July 11, 2021.
Passengers involved in the accident are seen next to an ambulance at the Bukit Batok bus interchange on July 11, 2021.
Another view of the topped bus at the Bukit Batok bus interchange on July 11, 2021.
Another bus that was involved in the accident is seen parked at the bus bay at the Bukit Batok bus interchange on July 11, 2021.
