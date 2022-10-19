The Straits Times
In Pictures: Burned-out young people in Hong Kong are escaping to the peaceful island of Peng Chau
The small island off Hong Kong offers a haven and newcomers drawn by an idyllic lifestyle and low rents in one of the world’s priciest property markets
Published
16 min ago
A woman lies near the seashore, on Peng Chau island in Hong Kong, China August 19, 2022. Newcomers drawn by an idyllic lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau, reversing an exodus in the 1970s as fortunes waned in the area, once home to Hong Kong's biggest matchstick factory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
REUTERS
Craftsman Jesse Yu, 32, walks his dogs with his girlfriend, on Peng Chau island, in Hong Kong, China October 14, 2022. Newcomers drawn by an idyllic lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau, reversing an exodus in the 1970s as fortunes waned in the area, once home to Hong Kong's biggest matchstick factory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
REUTERS
A woman stretches on the beach as she takes part in a meditation session, on Peng Chau island, in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2022. Newcomers drawn by an idyllic lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau, reversing an exodus in the 1970s as fortunes waned in the area, once home to Hong Kong's biggest matchstick factory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
REUTERS
Fish hang on a branch to dry, on Peng Chau island, in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2022. Newcomers drawn by an idyllic lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau, reversing an exodus in the 1970s as fortunes waned in the area, once home to Hong Kong's biggest matchstick factory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
REUTERS
Children play at a playgroup class, on Peng Chau island, in Hong Kong, China September 19, 2022. Newcomers drawn by an idyllic lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau, reversing an exodus in the 1970s as fortunes waned in the area, once home to Hong Kong's biggest matchstick factory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
REUTERS
Yoga teacher Zero Chan, 36, chats with participants during a meditation session, on Peng Chau island, in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2022. The island offers valuable middle ground for some like Chan, who seek to leave behind the stress accumulated from events such as pro-democracy protests in 2019, a national security crackdown that followed, and more recently, strict curbs against COVID-19. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
REUTERS
Yoga teacher Zero Chan, 36, holds a meditation session, on Peng Chau island, in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2022. The island offers valuable middle ground for some like Chan, who seek to leave behind the stress accumulated from events such as pro-democracy protests in 2019, a national security crackdown that followed, and more recently, strict curbs against COVID-19. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
REUTERS
A general view of Peng Chau island, in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2022. Newcomers drawn by an idyllic lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau, reversing an exodus in the 1970s as fortunes waned in the area, once home to Hong Kong's biggest matchstick factory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
REUTERS
Teacher and yoga centre founder Taki Chan, 35, picks up a stuffed bear to air out, on Peng Chau island, in Hong Kong, China September 19, 2022. "After moving to Peng Chau, I realised I don't need to emigrate anymore," Chan said. "There are many resources here to help rejuvenate you, its people, its natural and quiet environment." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
REUTERS
Yoga teacher Zero Chan, 36, and craftsman Jesse Yu, 32, canoe near Peng Chau island, in Hong Kong, China September 4, 2022. Newcomers drawn by an idyllic lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau, reversing an exodus in the 1970s as fortunes waned in the area, once home to Hong Kong's biggest matchstick factory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
REUTERS
People board a ferry, on Peng Chau island in Hong Kong, China August 28, 2022. Newcomers drawn by an idyllic lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau, reversing an exodus in the 1970s as fortunes waned in the area, once home to Hong Kong's biggest matchstick factory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.
REUTERS
Craftsman Jesse Yu, 32, crosses on a ferry to Victoria Harbour, with the financial district seen in the background, in Hong Kong, China September 23, 2022. Newcomers drawn by an idyllic lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau, reversing an exodus in the 1970s as fortunes waned in the area, once home to Hong Kong's biggest matchstick factory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu SEARCH "PENG CHAU SIU" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top