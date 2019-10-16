In Pictures: Building in Brazil collapses, killing one and trapping others
A seven-storey residential building, located in the north-east Brazilian city of Fortaleza, collapsed at around 10.30am on Oct 15, sending a cloud of dust into the air and leaving behind a mass of debris.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.