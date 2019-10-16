In Pictures: Building in Brazil collapses, killing one and trapping others

A seven-storey residential building, located in the north-east Brazilian city of Fortaleza, collapsed at around 10.30am on Oct 15, sending a cloud of dust into the air and leaving behind a mass of debris.

Firefighters rescue a survivor from the remains of a seven-storey residential building that collapsed in Fortaleza, north-eastern Brazil, on Oct 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters search for survivors among the rubble after a seven-floor residential building collapsed in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Oct 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters search among the debris of the seven-floor residential building that came down in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Oct 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Firemen and rescue personnel work to clear debris where a seven-storey residential building collapsed in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Oct 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Firemen and rescue personnel work to clear debris where a seven-storey residential building collapsed in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Oct 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescue personnel with dogs work at the site where a seven-storey residential building crumbled, in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Oct 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescuers and firefighters work at the site where a seven-storey residential building collapsed, in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Oct 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescue personnel dig through rubble after the collapse of a seven-storey residential building, in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Oct 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A rescue worker surveys the remains of a seven-storey residential building after it collapsed, in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Oct 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Rescuers and firefighters work at the site where a seven-storey residential building fell, in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Oct 15, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People wait for information about the victims of the seven-floor residential building collapse in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Oct 15, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
