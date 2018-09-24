In Pictures: Bugis, Kampong Glam transform into creative public spaces for PARK(ing) Day

More than 100 car park lots in Bugis and Kampong Glam were transformed into creative public spaces for a day on Saturday (Sept 22), with activities such as ping-pong, plate-spinning, and building with colourful egg cartons. The sixth edition of PARK(ing) Day was organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Royce Chan, five, spent almost an hour at the Build-A-Tama booth by Pioneer Junior College as he enjoys building things.
Royce Chan, five, spent almost an hour at the Build-A-Tama booth by Pioneer Junior College as he enjoys building things.PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Margaret Oh, five, spraying paint onto a canvas at Colour of the Ages booth by Dunman High students. The yellow-coloured water in the water gun that she is holding represents happiness.
Margaret Oh, five, spraying paint onto a canvas at Colour of the Ages booth by Dunman High students. The yellow-coloured water in the water gun that she is holding represents happiness.PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Cai Yu Kai (left), five, throwing balls at the Balling booth by Pioneer Junior College (PJC), as PJC student Stacey Lim, 17, assists him. This activity aims to encourage people to have fun and relax at the ball pit.
Cai Yu Kai (left), five, throwing balls at the Balling booth by Pioneer Junior College (PJC), as PJC student Stacey Lim, 17, assists him. This activity aims to encourage people to have fun and relax at the ball pit.PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Royce Chan, five, at the Build-A-Tama booth by Pioneer Junior College. He is assisted by PJC student Loke Ai Ning, Grace.
Royce Chan, five, at the Build-A-Tama booth by Pioneer Junior College. He is assisted by PJC student Loke Ai Ning, Grace.PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Ms Megan Miao, 26, tries to maneuver herself up the slope on the wheelchair, as part of the activity organised by Victoria School's ProjectAble.
Ms Megan Miao, 26, tries to maneuver herself up the slope on the wheelchair, as part of the activity organised by Victoria School's ProjectAble.PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Ariana Maya Taylor, four, tries out plate spinning at the Bornfire Community Circus lots.
Ariana Maya Taylor, four, tries out plate spinning at the Bornfire Community Circus lots.PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 