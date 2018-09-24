In Pictures: Bugis, Kampong Glam transform into creative public spaces for PARK(ing) Day
More than 100 car park lots in Bugis and Kampong Glam were transformed into creative public spaces for a day on Saturday (Sept 22), with activities such as ping-pong, plate-spinning, and building with colourful egg cartons. The sixth edition of PARK(ing) Day was organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.