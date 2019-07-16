In Pictures: Britain's annual swan census kicks off on River Thames

The annual Swan Upping Census in Britain started on Monday (July 15) on London's River Thames. Overseen by the Queen's Swan Marker, the census takes place over five days on the third week of July every year. It is the annual census of the swan population on stretches of the Thames and dates back to the 12th century when the English Crown first claimed ownership of all mute swans.

Captured swans and cygnets are measured and checked during the annual Swan Upping Census along the River Thames near London on July 15, 2019.
Captured cygnets during the annual Swan Upping Census along the River Thames on July 15, 2019.
Officials record and examine cygnets and swans during the annual census of the Queen's swans, known as Swan Upping, along the River Thames on July 15, 2019.
A swan flaps its wings as officials row closer to examine it during the annual census of the Queen's swans.
Officials recording and examining cygnets and swans.
Mr David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker. His cap comes with a swan feather.
Officials on the River Thames looking for cygnets and swans.
Swan Marker David Barber with a cygnet.
A swan struggling as officials try to examine it.
An official taking a cygnet's measurements.
