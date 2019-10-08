In Pictures: Brazilian national football team arrive in Singapore
The Brazil football team arrived in Singapore for the Brazil Global Tour on Monday (Oct 7). The five-time world champions will face Senegal and Nigeria at the National Stadium on Thursday and Sunday respectively.
