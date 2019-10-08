In Pictures: Brazilian national football team arrive in Singapore

The Brazil football team arrived in Singapore for the Brazil Global Tour on Monday (Oct 7). The five-time world champions will face Senegal and Nigeria at the National Stadium on Thursday and Sunday respectively.

Brazil forward Richarlison takes photos with fans as he departs JW Marriott Singapore South Beach for an evening training session on Oct 7, 2019. About 40 fans were present to catch a glimpse of their football idols.
Fans take photos with former Brazil national team player Juninho as he departs JW Marriott Singapore South Beach for an evening training session with the national team on Oct 7, 2019.
Brazilian national team coach Tite departs JW Marriott Singapore South Beach for an evening training session on Oct 7, 2019.
Brazil team player Lucas Paqueta takes a photograph with a fan at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach on Oct 7, 2019.
Brazil team player Fabinho interacting with fans at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach on Oct 7, 2019.
Brazil team player Neymar signs autographs for fans at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach on Oct 7, 2019.
Richarlison arriving at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach as part of the Brazil Global Tour on Oct 7, 2019.
Brazil forward Firmino arrives at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach for the Brazil Global Tour on Oct 7, 2019.
Brazil defender Thiago Silva arrives at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach for the Brazil Global Tour on Oct 7, 2019.
Brazil defender Marquinhos arrives at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach for the Brazil Global Tour on Oct 7, 2019.
Neymar arrives at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach for the Brazil Global Tour on Oct 7, 2019.
Fabinho's autograph on a fan's jersey at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach on Oct 7, 2019.
The Brazil national football team at their first training session in Singapore, at Kallang Football Hub, on Oct 7, 2019.
The Brazil national football team is seen at their first training session in Singapore, at Kallang Football Hub, on Oct 7, 2019.
The Brazil national football team is seen at their first training session in Singapore, at Kallang Football Hub, on Oct 7, 2019.
The Brazil national football team is seen at their first training session in Singapore, at Kallang Football Hub, on Oct 7, 2019.
