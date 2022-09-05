The Straits Times
The Straits Times
In Pictures: Blistering heatwave sweeps across California
Temperatures are expected to hit 37 deg C and beyond.
Updated
Published
4 min ago
People gather on Santa Monica beach amid an intense heat wave on September 4, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of Southern California through September 7. Climate models almost unanimously predict that heat waves will become more intense and frequent as the planet continues to warm.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People cool off in the ocean along Santa Monica beach amid an intense heat wave on September 4, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A person uses a piece of cardboard as a sun shade on Santa Monica pier amid an intense heat wave on September 4, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Volunteers with Water Drop LA prepare to deliver water and other items to members of the Skid Row community on September 4, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A member of the Skid Row community drinks water distributed by volunteers with Water Drop LA on September 4, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Gina Parker, owner of a restaurant, helps her employee Gina Magtibay to cool off after she started feeling dizzy, during a heatwave in Sacramento, California, U.S. September 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People make their way out of the heat into a cooling center at the Lafayette Recreation Center in Los Angeles, California, on September 2, 2022. Nine cooling centers opened this week in Los Angeles as Southern California deals with triple-digit temperatures during a heatwave due to last through the Labor Day weekend.
PHOTO: AFP
People take part in a pool party at a public pool during a heatwave in Sacramento, California, U.S. September 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors at the Mesquite Dunes in Death Valley, California, US, September 3, 2022. An unforgiving heat wave will smother Southern California over the Labor Day weekend and Death Valley could see temperatures reach 124 degrees F, reported the Los Angeles Times.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Signs warning of heat at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley, California, US, September 3, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the
ST microsite here.
HEAT WAVE
CLIMATE CHANGE
CALIFORNIA
US
