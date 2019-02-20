In Pictures: Biggest supermoon of 2019 as seen from around the world
The biggest and brightest full moon of the year was visible in many parts of Singapore on Tuesday night (Feb 19). The phenomenon, called the supermoon or super snow moon, was also viewed by many in other parts of the world.
