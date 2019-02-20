In Pictures: Biggest supermoon of 2019 as seen from around the world

The biggest and brightest full moon of the year was visible in many parts of Singapore on Tuesday night (Feb 19). The phenomenon, called the supermoon or super snow moon, was also viewed by many in other parts of the world.

A super snow moon rises next to a pod of a ferris wheel in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, on Feb 19, 2019.
A super snow moon rises next to a pod of a ferris wheel in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, on Feb 19, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
The super snow moon rises above the Karwendel mountain range in Mittenwald, Bavaria, on Feb 19, 2019.
The super snow moon rises above the Karwendel mountain range in Mittenwald, Bavaria, on Feb 19, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
Emirates Air Line cable cars are silhouetted against the super snow moon at Greenwich in London, on Feb 19, 2019.
Emirates Air Line cable cars are silhouetted against the super snow moon at Greenwich in London, on Feb 19, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
The super snow moon appears between two concrete girders of the raft bridge over the Main River in Hessen, Frankfurt, on Feb 19, 2019.
The super snow moon appears between two concrete girders of the raft bridge over the Main River in Hessen, Frankfurt, on Feb 19, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
A plane lands at Frankfurt Airport against the backdrop of the super snow moon.
A plane lands at Frankfurt Airport against the backdrop of the super snow moon.PHOTO: DPA
A supermoon rises over Tagus river in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, on Feb 19, 2019.
A supermoon rises over Tagus river in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, on Feb 19, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
The supermoon over Santiago's Cathedral, in Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain, on Feb 19, 2019.
The supermoon over Santiago's Cathedral, in Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain, on Feb 19, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The super snow moon rises next to the Parthenon Temple at the Acropolis archaeological site in Greece, on Feb 19, 2019.
The super snow moon rises next to the Parthenon Temple at the Acropolis archaeological site in Greece, on Feb 19, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A plane flies past the full moon in Nuremberg, Germany, on Feb 19, 2019.
A plane flies past the full moon in Nuremberg, Germany, on Feb 19, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A super snow moon rises as people visit the Areios Pagos hill at the archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens, on Feb 19, 2019.
A super snow moon rises as people visit the Areios Pagos hill at the archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens, on Feb 19, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
The super snow moon rises as Indian construction labourers work at a building site in Kolkata, on Feb 19, 2019.
The super snow moon rises as Indian construction labourers work at a building site in Kolkata, on Feb 19, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
The rising super snow moon with the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, on Feb 19, 2019.
The rising super snow moon with the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, on Feb 19, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The supermoon viewed from Bedok Jetty, Singapore, on Feb 19, 2019.
The supermoon viewed from Bedok Jetty, Singapore, on Feb 19, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The supermoon beside the Singapore Flyer, taken at One Fullerton, on Feb 19, 2019.
The supermoon beside the Singapore Flyer, taken at One Fullerton, on Feb 19, 2019.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A crow sits atop the deer sculpture by Ludwig Habich on the roof of the art house in Stuttgart in front of the almost full moon, on Feb 18, 2019.
A crow sits atop the deer sculpture by Ludwig Habich on the roof of the art house in Stuttgart in front of the almost full moon, on Feb 18, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
