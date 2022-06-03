In Pictures: Bhaskar's Butterfly Lovers re-imagined

The cross-cultural play brings a new perspective to the classic Chinese folktale of two tragic lovers.

Full dress rehearsal of Butterfly Lovers at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on June 2, 2022. Butterfly Lovers, which first premiered in 1958, was pioneering dance doyenne Santha Bhaskar’s first full-length performance in Singapore. More than six decades later, Bhaskar’s Art Academy now re-imagines Butterfly Lovers by infusing Chinese classical dance movements into the performance. It runs from June 3 to June 5, 2022. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
Choreographed by Mrs Bhaskar’s daughter, Meenakshy Bhaskar and featuring music from the world-renowned Rajkumar Bharathi and local artist Neil Chua, this unique cross-cultural play brings a new perspective to the classic Chinese folktale of two tragic lovers.
The work will be re-staged at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre for the first time, paying tribute to the late Mrs Bhasker for her lifelong dedication to our multi-cultural heritage.
Butterfly Lovers is presented by Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and Bhaskar’s Arts Academy.
Butterfly Lovers performers during the full dress rehearsal at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.
Performers getting ready during the full dress rehearsal of Butterfly Lovers at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.
Meenakshy Bhaskar, (left) Artistic Director of Bhaskar’s Arts Academy, Singapore, kissing Nishalini Lakchimanathas, who plays the role of Mr Zhu, before the full dress rehearsal of Butterfly Lovers at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.
Performers having a prayer and meditation session backstage before the full dress rehearsal of Butterfly Lovers at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.
Performers preparing themselves before the full dress rehearsal of Butterfly Lovers at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.
View of the dressing room before the full dress rehearsal of Butterfly Lovers at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.
A performer putting on makeup before the full dress rehearsal of Butterfly Lovers at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.
A performer gets help with her costume before the full dress rehearsal of Butterfly Lovers at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

