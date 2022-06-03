In Pictures: Bhaskar's Butterfly Lovers re-imagined

Full dress rehearsal of Butterfly Lovers at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on June 2, 2022. Butterfly Lovers, which first premiered in 1958, was pioneering dance doyenne Santha Bhaskar’s first full-length performance in Singapore. More than six decades later, Bhaskar’s Art Academy now re-imagines Butterfly Lovers by infusing Chinese classical dance movements into the performance. It runs from June 3 to June 5, 2022.

ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI