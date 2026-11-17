In Pictures: Beijing’s parks and Palace Museum dazzle in golden autumn huesVibrant ginkgo and maple foliage draws crowds as the Chinese capital hits peak autumn.Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inboxPublished Nov 17, 2026, 04:25 PMUpdated Nov 17, 2026, 04:25 PMSet as preferred sourceVisitors dressed in traditional attire posing for pictures beside golden ginkgo trees at the Palace Museum, on Nov 3. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAYA woman holding a yellow ginkgo leaf together with her companion, at Zhongshan Park, on Nov 11. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAYPerched on her father’s shoulders, a young girl strikes a pose for a family photo beneath a dense canopy of ginkgo leaves at Zhongshan Park, on Nov 11. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAYChildren picking up leaves from a ginkgo tree on a bridge near Chegongzhuang subway station in Beijing, on Nov 13. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAYA young child sitting on the green lawn beneath a bright yellow ginkgo tree, at Beixiaohe Park on Oct 31. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAYDressed in traditional attire, a visitor poses for a picture under a canopy of golden-orange autumn leaves, in Yuanmingyuan Park, on Oct 24. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAYOrange and gold trees reflected across the tranquil waters of the pond as visitors stroll along the path at Beixiaohe Park, on Oct 31. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAYA couple sharing an embrace beneath a glowing canopy of yellow ginkgo leaves. at Zhongshan Park on Nov 11. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAYWarm streetlights illuminate golden ginkgo trees as pedestrians walk across the plaza in Beijing, on Nov 11. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAYFramed through a historic archway, crowds of visitors stroll along a bustling avenue lined with vibrant yellow ginkgo trees at Zhongshan Park, on Nov 11. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAYSee more onToday in Pictures