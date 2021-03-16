In Pictures: Beijing hit by worst sandstorm in a decade

The Chinese capital was engulfed by thick dust blown in from Mongolia.

Published
1 hour ago
A sweeper walks with a broom along a road during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021.
A sweeper walks with a broom along a road during morning rush hour as Beijing, China, is hit by a sandstorm, March 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman cycles along a street during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.
A woman cycles along a street during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People cross a street during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.
People cross a street during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A woman waits at a bus stop during a sandstorm in the financial district in Beijing on March 15, 2021.
A woman waits at a bus stop during a sandstorm in the financial district in Beijing on March 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Motorists commute on a road during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.
Motorists commute on a road during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Buildings are seen in the central business district of Beijing during a sandstorm on March 15, 2021.
Buildings are seen in the central business district of Beijing during a sandstorm on March 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People walk near the entrance of the Forbidden City during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021.
People walk near the entrance of the Forbidden City during a sandstorm in Beijing on March 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks on a street during a sandstorm in the financial district in Beijing on March 15, 2021.
A woman walks on a street during a sandstorm in the financial district in Beijing on March 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks across a bridge at Houhai Lake in Beijing on March 15, 2021, when the capital was engulfed in a sandstorm.
A woman walks across a bridge at Houhai Lake in Beijing on March 15, 2021, when the capital was engulfed in a sandstorm. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A visitor wearing a face mask stands on barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, as the city is hit by sandstorm, in Beijing, China, on March 15, 2021.
A visitor wearing a face mask stands on barricades at a peak overlooking the Forbidden City at Jingshan Park, as the city is hit by sandstorm, in Beijing, China, on March 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS