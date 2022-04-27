The Straits Times
In Pictures: Beijing expands mass Covid-19 testing to curb outbreak
The Chinese capital is racing to avert the kind of city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month.
Health workers conduct Covid-19 coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Zhongguancun in Beijing on April 26, 2022. Beijing on April 26, launched mass coronavirus testing for nearly all of its 21 million residents, as fears grew that the Chinese capital may be placed under a strict lockdown like Shanghai.
PHOTO: AFP
A health worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus at a makeshift testing site in Beijing on April 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a man at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site in front of an office building in Xicheng district, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Beijing, China, April 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A delivery worker collects a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a mobile testing vehicle following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China, April 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People line up to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus in Zhongguancun in Beijing on April 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People line up outside a makeshift nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease in Haidian district of Beijing, China, April 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A health worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for Covid-19 coronavirus at a swab collection site in Beijing on April 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman reaches out for pasta sauce at a supermarket in Beijing, China, on April 26, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman leaves a supermarket after buying food and household provisions in Beijing on April 25, 2022. Fears of a hard Covid lockdown sparked panic buying in Beijing as long queues formed in a large central district for mass testing ordered by the Chinese authorities.
PHOTO: AFP
Residents wearing face masks line up to get food supplies from a grocery store following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China, April 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
CHINA
COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
BEIJING
