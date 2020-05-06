In Pictures: Baseball games go on as cheerleaders 'rally' cardboard fans

Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League continues their games with life-size cut-outs filling Taoyuan Baseball Stadium in place of spectators, and robots blare music as the island's professional baseball season continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

English commentators broadcasting the game live to the world in Taoyuan, Taiwan, on May 2, 2020.
Cheerleaders for the Rakuten Monkeys performing before dummies and cardboard cutouts during the game in Taoyuan on May 2, 2020.
Ms Ni Shiuan, a cheerleader for the Rakuten Monkeys, livestreaming her barbecue meal to fans during the game in Taoyuan on May 2, 2020.
A dummy sitting in place of fans during a game between the Rakuten Monkeys and the CTBC Brothers at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium on May 2, 2020.
Dummies and cardboard cutouts replacing fans during a game between the Rakuten Monkeys and the CTBC Brothers at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium on May 2, 2020.
A five-member band of robots playing drums from the stands, a substitute for the usual cacophony of live music, in Taoyuan on May 2, 2020.
Rakuten Monkeys cheerleaders performing in front of life-size cutouts at the Taoyuan Baseball Stadium on May 2, 2020.
Rakuten Monkeys cheerleaders using their phones to interact online with their fans at the Taoyuan Baseball Stadium on May 2, 2020.
Life-size cutouts depicting a crowd of spectators occupying seats at the Taoyuan Baseball Stadium on May 2, 2020.
Rakuten Monkeys cheerleaders performing to a Taoyuan Baseball Stadium devoid of crowds on May 2, 2020.
