In Pictures: Baseball games go on as cheerleaders 'rally' cardboard fans
Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League continues their games with life-size cut-outs filling Taoyuan Baseball Stadium in place of spectators, and robots blare music as the island's professional baseball season continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.