In Pictures: Bali bombing victims remembered 20 years on
A total of 202 people were killed in a car bomb explosion outside the Sari Club in Bali’s Kuta Beach in 2002.
Updated
Published
15 min ago
Guests arrive during the memorial service for the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombing at The Australian Consulate office in Bali, Indonesia, Oct 12, 2022. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 2002 bombings in the Bali tourist district Kuta that claimed 202 lives including 88 Australians.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Australian Bali bombing survivor, Andrew Csabi and his friend pay their respect to the victims during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombing at the Australian Consulate in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman prays after laying a flower at a memorial site for the victims of the Bali bombings, Oct 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture shows flowers and tributes at a memorial site for the victims to mark the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings in Kuta, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on Oct 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
An Australian national flag with pictures of victims hangs at a memorial site, in Kuta on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on Oct 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People visit a memorial site for the victims in Kuta on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Oct 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A view of the memorial site for the victims in Kuta, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, on Oct 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People react as they lay flowers at the end of a commemoration ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings, at Coogee Beach in Sydney, on Oct 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Doves are released during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings, at Coogee Beach in Sydney, on Oct 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Family and friends of the victims attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Bali bombings at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, Oct 12, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Survivors and family members of victims of the Bali bombings lay floral tributes during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary at Kings Park in Perth, Australia, Oct 12, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This file photo taken on Oct 16, 2002, shows US, Australian and Indonesian flags hanging at the site of the Oct 12 bomb blasts in the tourist area of Kuta on the resort island of Bali.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
BALI BOMBING
TERRORISM
INDONESIA
AUSTRALIA
