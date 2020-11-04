In Pictures: Austria mourns shooting victims

4 people were killed and 22 injured in the terror attack in Vienna on Nov 2

Mourners visit a makeshift memorial in central Vienna, where a mass shooting left at least 4 dead and 22 wounded the night before, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The attacker, who was killed by police, was a 20-year-old Austrian citizen.
Mourners in central Vienna, where a mass shooting left at least 4 dead and 22 wounded the night before, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Flowers, candles and an Austria scarf are left at a memorial site at the scene of an attack in Vienna, Austria on November 3, 2020, one day after a shooting at multiple locations across central Vienna.
Candles are seen at the crime scene after multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna, Austria, November 3, 2020.
A person walks near the site of a gun attack in Vienna, Austria, November 3, 2020.
Police in the Stephansplatz in central Vienna, where a mass shooting left at least 4 dead and 22 wounded the night before, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
A man, identified by Islamic State, Amaq news agency as "Abu Dagnah Al-Albany," saying he attacked crowds in central Vienna on Monday with a gun and a machine gun, is seen in an undisclosed location, in this still image from a video obtained on Novem
Austrian Police and workers clean the crime scene after multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna, Austria, November 3, 2020.
Police officers investigate near Schwedenplatz square in the center of Vienna on November 3, 2020 one day after multiple shootings killed at least 3.
A crime forensic works near the synagogue after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020.
Police control a person at Mariahilferstrasse in central Vienna on November 2, 2020, following a shooting near a synagogue.
Austrian police men search two civilian infront of The Wiener Staatsoper (Vienna State Opera) after a shooting near the 'Stadttempel' synagogue in Vienna, Austria, November 2, 2020.
Armed policemen control a person near the Schwedenplatz in the center of Vienna on November 2, 2020, following a shooting.
Opera guests leave the state opera under the supervision of armed policemen, in the center of Vienna on November 2, 2020, following a shooting.
Women run away from the first district near the state opera, central Vienna on November 2, 2020, following a shooting near a synagogue.
Police blocks a street near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna in Vienna, Austria November 2, 2020.
