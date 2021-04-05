In Pictures: At least 50 people killed in Taiwan's deadliest train crash

140 others injured after the express train hits truck on tracks.

Published
1 hour ago
Relatives of the victims grieve near the site a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan, on April 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Tzu Chi Foundation help a grieving woman as relatives of the victims mourn near the site a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan, on April 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the Tzu Chi Foundation help a grieving woman as relatives of the victims mourn near the site a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan, on April 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits a victim of the deadly train derailment at a hospital in Hualien, Taiwan, on April 3, 2021. PHOTO: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE VIA REUTERS
Rescue workers are seen at the site where a train derailed inside a tunnel in the mountains of Hualien, eastern Taiwan on April 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A crane lifts the wreckage of a truck which was hit by the train a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers remove parts of the train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, on April 3, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Police officers move passengers' belongings from the site a day after the deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan, on April 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers work at the site a day after a deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan, on April 3, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rescuers work at the site of a train that derailed after colliding with a railway maintenance vehicle (top yellow) which slipped down an embankment above the tracks in the mountains of Hualien, eastern Taiwan on April 2, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A handout photo made available by Keelung City Fire Department shows rescuers moving body bags of victims on a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, April 2, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
Rescue team help stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan, on April 2, 2021, in this still image taken from video. PHOTO: HUALIENFASTNEWS VIA REUTERS
A handout photo made available by the Keelung City Fire Department shows rescuers moving body bags of victims on a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien County, eastern Taiwan,on April 2, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by Keelung City Fire Department shows rescuers walking past a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, on April 2, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE