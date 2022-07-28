The Straits Times
In Pictures: At least 5 dead and dozens injured after a 7 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines
The quake triggered dozens of landslides and caused massive damage to more than 170 structures, including historic, colonial-era churches.
Emergency crew searching through a collapsed building in La Trinidad, in Benguet province, Philippines, July 27, 2022. The quake caused massive damage to more than 170 structures, including historic, colonial-era churches.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A view of the damaged Bantay Bell Tower in the aftermath of an earthquake in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, July 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man inspects a damaged car in the aftermath of an earthquake in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, July 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Emergency crew conduct rescue operations outside a building that collapsed during the earthquake, in La Trinidad, Benguet, Philippines July 27, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
This handout photo taken and released on July 27, 2022, by the Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office shows boulders blocking a road following a landslide along Halsema Highway in the municipality of Bontoc, Mountain Province, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
This handout photo taken and released by the Office of Abra Representative Ching Bernos shows people commuting past a damaged building in the municipality of Bangued, in the province of Abra, July 27, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
This handout photo released by the Bangued police station shows policemen evacuating an injured resident in Bangued, Abra province, July 27, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows rescuers carrying a victim following an earthquake in Vigan, Ilocos Sur province, Philippines, July 27, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by the Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau (PRIB) shows employees who evacuated to open spaces outside the Philippine Senate following an earthquake felt in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 27, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
A car is buried under debris from a ruined old house in Vigan city, Ilocos Sur province north of Manila, July 27, 2022, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines.
PHOTO: AFP
A general view of damage caused following an earthquake in Vigan, Philippines July 27, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
This handout photo released by the Police Regional Office-Cordillera (PROCOR), July 27, 2022, shows villagers and rescue workers digging next to a chapel following a landslide caused by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in the northern Philippines, in the village of Mayag in Bauko.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
This handout photo released by the Police Regional Office-Cordillera (PROCOR), July 27, 2022, shows villagers and rescue workers digging at a chapel following a landslide caused by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in the northern Philippines, in the village of Mayag in Bauko.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
