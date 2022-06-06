In Pictures: At least 49 killed in Bangladesh depot fire

The fire that broke out at the container facility also injured more than 300.

Firefighters carry the dead body of a victim from the site after a fire broke out at a container storage facility in Sitakunda, about 40 km from the key port of Chittagong, June 5, 2022. At least 49 people died and hundreds were injured after a fire sparked a huge chemical explosion at a shipping container depot in Bangladesh, officials said. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a container storage facility in Sitakunda, June 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters at the site after a fire broke out at a container storage facility in Sitakunda, June 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Drone footage shows smoke rising from the spot after a massive fire broke out in an inland container depot at Sitakunda, near the port city Chittagong, Bangladesh, June 5, 2022 in this still image obtained from a handout video. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a shipping container storage facility in Sitakunda, June 5, 2022. Explosions had shaken the neighbourhood and shattered windows in nearby buildings, local residents said. PHOTO: AFP
Officials inspect the site after a fire that broke out at a shipping container storage facility in Sitakunda, June 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Officials look through debris at the site of a fire that broke out at a shipping container storage facility in Sitakunda, June 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man walks past the debris at the site where a fire broke out at a shipping container storage facility in Sitakunda, June 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Rescue workers and civilians carry an injured victim to a hospital in Chittagong, after a fire broke out at a container storage facility in Chittagong, June 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters try to containe the blaze at a container facilty in Sitakunda, Bangladesh June 4,2022 in this screen grab obtained from a video on social media. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

