In Pictures: At least 21 people killed as severe flooding hits Jakarta

The floods had submerged homes, swept away vehicles and displaced about 30,000 residents of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, according to media reports. Power supply was also cut in a number of areas.

A man floats his belongings across floodwaters at the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 2, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
An inflatable pool becomes a boat to evacuate a baby after floods hit a residential area in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 1, 2020.PHOTO: ANTARA FORO/MUHAMMAD IQBAL
A man pulls himself across floodwaters in a boat in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 1, 2020.PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO/GALIH PRADIPTA
A boy swims in the floodwaters at the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 2, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Children play in the floodwaters that hit the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 2, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
People wade through floodwaters at Jatibening on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 1, 2020.PHOTO: AP
An aerial picture shows flooded houses and buildings following overnight rain in Jakarta on Jan 1, 2020.PHOTO: AFP/BNPB
A road is flooded after heavy rain in Bekasi, near Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 1, 2020.PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO/SAPTONO
A man uses an inflatable boat after floods hit his monastery in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 1, 2020.PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO/APRILLIO AKBAR
A horse pulls a carriage through a flooded road following overnight rain in Jakarta, on Jan 1, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
An Indonesian soldier holds a cat as he wades through floodwaters at Jatibening on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 1, 2020.PHOTO: AP
Residents push a motorcycle among submerged taxis on a flooded street in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Jan 1, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
