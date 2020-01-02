In Pictures: At least 21 people killed as severe flooding hits Jakarta
The floods had submerged homes, swept away vehicles and displaced about 30,000 residents of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, according to media reports. Power supply was also cut in a number of areas.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.