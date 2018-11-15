In Pictures: Asean Summit gala dinner

Business came first, with 10 frenzied hours of back-to-back talks on trade, bilateral ties and global developments. And then came the time to unwind. It was a cool, overcast evening but the mood was jubilant when Asean leaders and their key partners gathered on Nov 14 for a gala dinner for the 33rd Asean Summit and related meetings.

A person makes notes at the table where delegates sit before the Asean Summit gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Suntec Convention Centre.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
The gala dinner for world leaders features dishes such as oven-roasted pumpkin bisque, slow cooked grain-fed Angus beef short ribs with black pepper sauce and smooth egg and coconut dessert infused with pandan paired with crunchy wafers and coffee ice cream.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, with Mrs Lee on his left, toasts Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (directly opposite) and his wife and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia (left), greets Mrs Akie Abe, wife of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Performers entertain the world leaders gathered at the dinner. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Ms Aung San Suu Kyi (in green), State Counsellor of Myanmar, arrives with Ms Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Asean Summit gala dinner.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) waves as someone walks by his table at the Asean Summit gala dinner. Next to him is his wife Madam Tran Nguyet Thu.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers his opening speech at the Asean Summit gala dinner.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
South Korean president Moon Jae-in speaks to Associate Professor Naraporn Chan-o-cha, wife of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
