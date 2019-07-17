In Pictures: Artistic swimming at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships
The World Aquatics Championships kicked off in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 12, with artistic swimming contests held at the Yeomju Gymnasium. The women's team free artistic and technical artistic events see participation from Canada, China, Japan, and more. In artistic swimming, also known as synchronised swimming, swimmers perform complicated gymnastic routines set to music.
