In Pictures: Artistic swimming at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships

The World Aquatics Championships kicked off in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 12, with artistic swimming contests held at the Yeomju Gymnasium. The women's team free artistic and technical artistic events see participation from Canada, China, Japan, and more. In artistic swimming, also known as synchronised swimming, swimmers perform complicated gymnastic routines set to music.

France's team competing in the technical artistic swimming finals during the World Aquatics Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 17, 2019.
Spain's team competing in the free artistic swimming event during the World Aquatics Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 17, 2019.
Egypt's team competing in the free artistic swimming event on July 17, 2019.
The team from Belarus competing in the free artistic swimming event on July 17, 2019.
The team from France.
Ukraine's team competing in the technical artistic swimming finals on July 16, 2019.
Russia's team competing in the technical artistic swimming finals on July 16, 2019.
The team from Spain competing in the technical artistic swimming finals on July 16, 2019.
China's team competing in the technical artistic swimming finals on July 17, 2019.
Japan's team during the technical artistic swimming finals on July 17, 2019.
The team from Russia.
Canada's team during the technical artistic swimming finals on July 17, 2019.
