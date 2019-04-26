In Pictures: Anzac Day services in Australia and New Zealand

War veterans, active military personnel and members of the public attended services across Australia and New Zealand to commemorate Anzac (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day on Thursday (April 25), in remembrance of those who served in war.

Planes in a flypast over an Anzac Day service in Auckland.
A former serviceman taking part in an Anzac Day march in Sydney.
Soldiers marching during an Anzac Day parade in Brisbane.
An Australian flag laid in memory of those who died at the Hellfire Pass section of the Thai-Burma railway, following the Anzac Day war memorial service in Kanchanaburi, Thailand.
Britain's Prince William (front row, third from right) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (front row, fouth from right) attending the Anzac Day service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.
Coogee RSL vice-president Laurie Manning attending an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney.
Gary Hayward (centre) of the 324 Squadron reacts during an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney.
People gathering during an Anzac Day dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne.
An Anzac Day dawn service at Elephant Rock, Currumbin Beach, on the Gold Coast, Australia.
A member of the 324 Squadron during an Anzac Day dawn service at Coogee Beach in Sydney.
People gathering at the Shrine of Remembrance for an Anzac Day dawn service in Melbourne.
People gathering on the steps of the Shrine of Remembrance at an Anzac Day dawn service in Melbourne.
Australian Army veteran Peter Rabula posing for a photograph after an Anzac Day dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Brisbane.
War veterans and other guests attend an Anzac Day dawn service in Sydney.
