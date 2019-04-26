In Pictures: Anzac Day services in Australia and New Zealand
War veterans, active military personnel and members of the public attended services across Australia and New Zealand to commemorate Anzac (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Day on Thursday (April 25), in remembrance of those who served in war.
