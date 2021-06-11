In Pictures: Annular 'ring of fire' solar eclipse visible in northern hemisphere

Stargazers were treated to the first solar eclipse of the year as the moon passed in front of the sun.

A handout picture made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows a partial solar eclipse as the sun rises to the left of the United States Capitol Building, June 10, 2021, as seen from Arlington, Virginia. PHOTO: NASA VIA EPA-EFE
A partial solar eclipse rises over bridges crossing the East River in New York, New York, USA, June 10, 2021. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbera) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in an imperfect alignment. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Photographers stand on the Edge viewing deck before the Manhattan skyline as they watch an annular solar eclipse in New York on June 10, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A partial solar eclipse is reflected on a glass panel before buildings of the Manhattan skyline, from the Edge viewing deck in New York on June 10, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A partial solar eclipse rises over One World Trade Center in New York, New York, USA, June 10, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A partial solar eclipse rises New York, New York, USA, on June 10, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People watch the partial solar eclipse through the clouds at sunrise from the shoreline in, Winthrop, Massachusetts, USA, on June 10, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The sun rises behind the skyline during an annular eclipse on June 10, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A partial Solar Ecplise can be seen behind the the dark clouds in the sky over the statue of Jubilee park in Brussels, Belgium, on June 10, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman observes the partial solar eclipse with special glasses behind a projection of the eclipse from a telescope at an observatory in Prague, Czech Republic, on June 10, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Pupils of primary school IBS Ababil, look at the solar eclipse with special glasses, in Schiedam, The Netherlands, on June 10, 2021. For the first time since 2015, a partial solar eclipse can be seen again, with the sun partly obscured by the moon. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A picture shows a partial solar eclipse, in Roeselare, Belgium, on June 10, 2021. PHOTO: BELGA VIA AFP
A child look through a filter as people sit waiting to see the partial solar eclipse at the Brorfelde Observatory in Tollose, Denmark, on June 10, 2021. PHOTO: RITZAU SCANPIX VIA AFP
People watch the partial solar eclipse from Brorfelde Observatory at Toelloese in Denmark, on June 10, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE