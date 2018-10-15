In Pictures: Annual carp haul in the Czech Republic

The carp hauls take place once a year in the autumn period, primarily in the region of southern Bohemian ponds and fishermen use traditional old methods of catching the local fishes, mostly carps. Carps are kept alive until they can be sold 3 to 4 days before Christmas on Dec 24.

Fishermen select fish during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near the south Bohemian town of Trebon, Czech Republic, on Oct 15, 2018.
Fishermen pull a net during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near Trebon, Czech Republic, on Oct 15, 2018.
A fisherman prepares for the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond, near Trebon, Czech Republic, on Oct 15, 2018.
Fishermen sort fish, mostly carps, during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near Trebon, Czech Republic, on Oct 15, 2018.
Fishermen select fish during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near Trebon, Czech Republic, on Oct 15, 2018.
A fisherman weighs a fish during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near Trebon, Czech Republic, on Oct 15, 2018.
Fishermen select fish during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near Trebon, Czech Republic, on Oct 15, 2018.
A fisherman throws a fish during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near Trebon, Czech Republic, on Oct 15, 2018.
Fishermen prepare for the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near Trebon, Czech Republic, on Oct 15, 2018.
Fishermen pull a net during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near Trebon, Czech Republic, on Oct 15, 2018.
A fisherman throws a fish during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near Trebon, Czech Republic, on Oct 15, 2018.
