In Pictures: Annual carp haul in the Czech Republic
The carp hauls take place once a year in the autumn period, primarily in the region of southern Bohemian ponds and fishermen use traditional old methods of catching the local fishes, mostly carps. Carps are kept alive until they can be sold 3 to 4 days before Christmas on Dec 24.
