In Pictures: Ancestors honoured during Qing Ming Festival

During the festival, people visit cemeteries with food and other offerings for deceased relatives.

People take part in tomb sweeping and cleaning in a cemetery in Hong Kong, China, April 5, 2022. Hong Kongers headed to cemeteries to pay respect to their ancestors on Ching Ming Festival, the traditional tomb-sweeping day. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This aerial photo shows lines of graves at the Chinese Christian Cemetery on the western side of Hong Kong Island on April 5, 2022, as people visit cemeteries to honour their ancestors during the annual Tomb Sweeping Day, known locally in Hong Kong as Ching Ming. PHOTO: AFP
An ethnic Chinese Singaporean prepares to give prayer offerings to an ancestor at a cemetery on the first day of the Qingming festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, in Singapore, April 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People burn paper money at an environmental protection sacrificial burning point at the entrance of Wolong cemetery during the Qingming Festival in Yanjiao, Hebei province, China, April 5, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People offer food at the tomb of their relatives during the tomb-sweeping day in Taipei, Taiwan, April 5, 2022. Chinese all over the world observe Tomb Sweeping Day, also called Qingming Festival, by cleaning deceased relatives' tombs, burning paper money and offering food and drinks on tables for the dead. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view shows a Chinese Malaysian family, with offerings of food and paper money, praying at the grave of an ancestor in a Chinese cemetery on the eve of the annual Qingming festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, in Karak, Malaysia's Pahang state, April 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A Chinese Malaysian family, with offerings of food and paper money at their feet, pray at the grave of an ancestor in a Chinese cemetery on the eve of the annual Qingming festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, in Karak, Malaysia's Pahang state, April 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A woman sweeps a tomb at the Babaoshan People's Cemetery in Beijing, a day before the annual Tomb-Sweeping festival, also known as Qingming festival, April 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People burn paper money at an environmental protection sacrificial burning point at the entrance of Wolong cemetery during the Qingming Festival in Yanjiao, Hebei province, China, April 4, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A group was seen tossing hell notes into the air for prosperity and good luck at Choa Chu Kang Chinese Cemetery on April 3, 2022, as part of the Qing Ming festival. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/SAMUEL ANG
A man holding incense sticks pay respects to his deceased relatives ahead of Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day at a Chinese cemetery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People tend to a grave ahead of Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day at a Chinese cemetery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 3, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

