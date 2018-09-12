In Pictures: America remembers lives lost during 9/11 on 17th anniversary of terror attacks

All over the US, people commemorated the 17th anniversary of the attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people on Sept 11, 2011. It remains the deadliest single attack on US soil. From Phoenix to New York, ceremonies were held to pay tribute to those killed in the attacks. Over at the National September 11 Memorial, attendees marked moments of silences at 8.46am and 9.03am, the exact times that passenger jets struck the Twin Towers.

The Tribute in Light rises skyward in Lower Manhattan, in New York City, on Sept 11, 2018.
The Tribute in Light rises skyward in Lower Manhattan, in New York City, on Sept 11, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A spectator records the Tribute in Light installation with her mobile phone as it is illuminated over lower Manhattan as seen from Brooklyn, marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, on Sept 11, 2018.
A spectator records the Tribute in Light installation with her mobile phone as it is illuminated over lower Manhattan as seen from Brooklyn, marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, on Sept 11, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
One World Trade Center is seen through the open roof of the Oculus building in Lower Manhattan during ceremonies at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
One World Trade Center is seen through the open roof of the Oculus building in Lower Manhattan during ceremonies at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Attendees during a ceremony at the National on Sept 11 Memorial & Museum on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Attendees during a ceremony at the National on Sept 11 Memorial & Museum on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A guest makes an etching of a name on the National 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on Sept 11, 2018.
A guest makes an etching of a name on the National 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on Sept 11, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Flowers and a photo are left on names on the National 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on Sept 11, 2018.
Flowers and a photo are left on names on the National 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on Sept 11, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Phoenix-area residents mark 9/11 as they visit the Healing Fields at Tempe Beach Park in Tempe, Arizona, on Sept 11, 2018.
Phoenix-area residents mark 9/11 as they visit the Healing Fields at Tempe Beach Park in Tempe, Arizona, on Sept 11, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Guests at the National 9/11 Memorial stand in front of the stage as they listen to the readings of victims' names, during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum
Guests at the National 9/11 Memorial stand in front of the stage as they listen to the readings of victims' names, during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on Sept 11, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors embrace at the National Sept 11 Memorial & Museum on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Visitors embrace at the National Sept 11 Memorial & Museum on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.PHOTO: NYTIMES
An attendee cries during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on Sept 11, 2018.
An attendee cries during a ceremony marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York, on Sept 11, 2018. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Army Reserve Sgt. Edwin Morales blows a kiss skyward in memory of his late friend Ruben Correa, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks, before the start of a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the terrorist attacks.
Army Reserve Sgt. Edwin Morales blows a kiss skyward in memory of his late friend Ruben Correa, a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks, before the start of a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the terrorist attacks.PHOTO: AFP
A guest wipes a tear among names at the edge of the south reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, on Sept 11, 2018.
A guest wipes a tear among names at the edge of the south reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, on Sept 11, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
3 hours ago
Topics: 