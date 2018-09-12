In Pictures: America remembers lives lost during 9/11 on 17th anniversary of terror attacks
All over the US, people commemorated the 17th anniversary of the attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people on Sept 11, 2011. It remains the deadliest single attack on US soil. From Phoenix to New York, ceremonies were held to pay tribute to those killed in the attacks. Over at the National September 11 Memorial, attendees marked moments of silences at 8.46am and 9.03am, the exact times that passenger jets struck the Twin Towers.
