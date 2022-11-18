The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Aid supplies arrive in Kherson
Ukraine’s port city faces humanitarian challenges following the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Joyce Fang
Deputy Photo Editor
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/w9Qd
People receive food aid after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Local residents grab items from an aid supply distribution in the centre of Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov 17, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Local residents rush for an aid supply distribution in the centre of Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov 17, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Local residents hold blankets and lamps during an aid supply distribution in the centre of Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov 17, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Petrol station employee fills up jerry cans with petrol after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian couple collects water from the river to use for washing in Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 17, 2022.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
People stand in line on a central square as they wait for humanitarian aid after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman embraces a Ukrainian service member in the city centre after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman gives an autograph to a local resident in central Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian service members pose for pictures with children in the city centre, after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the Ukrainian security forces inspects a basement used as a prison by occupying Russian forces in Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov 16, 2022.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
A boy with a plastic replica gun stands beside Ukrainian security forces outside a police prison, used to hold and torture Ukrainian prisoners by Russian forces, in Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 16, 2022.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top