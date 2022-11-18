In Pictures: Aid supplies arrive in Kherson

Ukraine’s port city faces humanitarian challenges following the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Joyce Fang
Deputy Photo Editor
Updated
Published
1 min ago
People receive food aid after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 17, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Local residents grab items from an aid supply distribution in the centre of Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Local residents rush for an aid supply distribution in the centre of Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Local residents hold blankets and lamps during an aid supply distribution in the centre of Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Petrol station employee fills up jerry cans with petrol after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 17, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian couple collects water from the river to use for washing in Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 17, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
People stand in line on a central square as they wait for humanitarian aid after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman embraces a Ukrainian service member in the city centre after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman gives an autograph to a local resident in central Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian service members pose for pictures with children in the city centre, after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine, Nov 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the Ukrainian security forces inspects a basement used as a prison by occupying Russian forces in Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov 16, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A boy with a plastic replica gun stands beside Ukrainian security forces outside a police prison, used to hold and torture Ukrainian prisoners by Russian forces, in Kherson, Ukraine, on Nov. 16, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top