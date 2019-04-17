In Pictures: Aftermath of Notre-Dame Cathedral fire

Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral saw its spire destroyed and its roof gutted, but the bell towers are still standing and many valuable art works were saved after more than 400 firemen worked to contain the blaze, finally quelling it 14 hours after it began.

The damaged interior of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, on April 16, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A woman lights a candle at the Place Saint-Michel the day after Notre-Dame Cathedral suffered heavy damage from a massive fire that devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris, France, on April 16, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
People attending a walk as they pay tribute to the damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire destroyed its roof in Paris, on April 16, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Consultant Patrick Palem (right) checks statues that were removed from the spire of Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral, in a workshop at the Socra company for restoration work in Marsac-sur-L'Isle, on April 16, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
A partially collapsed vault above the nave of Notre-Dame in Paris in the aftermath of a fire that devastated the cathedral, on April 16, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Inspectors are seen on the roof of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris, on April 16, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
A staff member walks inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in the aftermath of the fire, on April 16, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters are seen outside Notre-Dame Cathedral a day after the fire, on April 16, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters assess the damage to Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 16, following a fire which destroyed much of the building a day earlier. PHOTO: DPA
Statues at the western rose window of Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris, on April 16, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS
