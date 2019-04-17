In Pictures: Aftermath of Notre-Dame Cathedral fire
Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral saw its spire destroyed and its roof gutted, but the bell towers are still standing and many valuable art works were saved after more than 400 firemen worked to contain the blaze, finally quelling it 14 hours after it began.
