In Pictures: Aftermath of devastating Kentucky floods

The death toll from flooding rose to 37 on Monday (Aug 1) as more rain hampered recovery operations.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Hayden Warf stands in the living room of his family home near a caved in wall after flooding in Whitesburg, Kentucky, July 31, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Arthur Christon looks over the flood damage of the Isom IGA grocery store in Isom, Kentucky, Aug 1, 2022. Heavy rain was expected to produce more flooding across already-saturated eastern Kentucky on Monday, days after flash floods in the area killed at least 28 people and left dozens missing. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Jon Moore uses a power washer to clean the floors of a family friend’s home that was flooded in Jackson, Kentucky, Aug 1, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Volunteers sort donated clothing for people affected by flooding at the Knott County Sportsplex in Leburn, Kentucky, Aug 1, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Volunteers haul supplies into Forgiven Ministries Church in Whitesburg, Kentucky, July 31, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Desirea Campbell, 14, right, and Abby Burnett, 12, share a cot and watch TikTok videos on their phones at Gospel Light Baptist Church, which was being used as a shelter for people displaced by flooding, in Hazard, Kentucky, July 31, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
In this aerial view, floodwater surrounds a house as the Kentucky National Guard fly a recon and rescue mission on July 30, 2022, in Breathitt County near Jackson, Kentucky. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Members of the Tennessee Task Force One search and rescue team wade through the debris-filled Troublesome Creek, after a search dog detected the scent of a potential victim in Perry County, Kentucky, U.S., July 31, 2022. USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS
Dudley Wislon walks through shelving full of archival items damaged by flooding at Appalshop, a media, arts, and education center, in Whitesburg, Kentucky., July 31, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A car wedged sideways in a garage after the flood of Troublesome Creek, in Knott County, Kentucky, July 30, 2022. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Reggie Ritchie comforts his wife Della as they pause while clearing out their destroyed manufactured home destroyed by the flooding from Troublesome Creek behind them in Fisty, Kentucky, July 29, 2022. USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS
A rescue team member evacuates residents from their homes in a boat through flooded streets, in Breathitt County, Kentucky, U.S., July 28, 2022. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

