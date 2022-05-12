The Straits Times
In Pictures: Aftermath of deadly violence in Sri Lanka
Order has been restored but country's economy faces collapse.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
A motorcyclist rides past a burnt bus toppled over an artificial lake during demonstrations against the government over Sri Lanka's crippling economic crisis in Colombo, May 11, 2022. Sri Lankan police have been ordered to go on the offensive and use live ammunition to stop rioting.
PHOTO: AFP
The ruins of the Avenra Garden Hotel after it was set on fire in the unrest in Negombo, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022. Violence erupted in Sri Lanka on Monday evening after the brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister, with local reports saying protesters targeted the homes of ruling-party lawmakers and the government ordering the army to shoot anyone damaging property.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
The ruins of the residence of Prasanna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka's minister of public security and tourism, after it was set on fire by protesters in Udugampola, Gampaha district, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A destroyed vehicle in the Avenra Garden Hotel after it was set on fire in the unrest in Negombo, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Sri Lankan Army Commando Regiment officers patrol by a destroyed vehicle on the street during a curfew in Negombo, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Sri Lankan Army Commando Regiment officers on motorcycles patrol the street during a curfew in Negombo, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A damaged bust of D.A Rajapaksa, father of former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, is pictured at a museum, following violent clashes between pro and anti-government factions and police, in Weeraketiya, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man looks at a damaged bus after it was set on fire during a clash of pro and anti-government demonstrators near the Prime Minister's official residence, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest near the President's office in Colombo, May 10, 2022. Fresh protests erupted in Sri Lanka's capital on May 10, defying a government curfew after five people died in the worst violence in weeks of demonstrations over a dire economic crisis.
PHOTO: AFP
Government supporters and police clash outside the President's office in Colombo, May 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators and government supporters clash outside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in Colombo, May 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators and government supporters clash outside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in Colombo, May 9, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
SRI LANKA
UNREST
RIOTING
