In Pictures: Aftermath of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Taiwan on Sunday

The quake killed one person and injured around 150 others.

A photo taken by drone shows Gaoliao bridge that collapsed after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Yuli Township; in Hualien County, Taiwan, September 19, 2022. The series of earthquakes and aftershocks on 18 September, caused minor structural damage and derailed a train in eastern Taiwan. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An aerial view shows the collapsed Gaoliao bridge in eastern Taiwan's Hualien county on September 19, 2022, following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on September 18. PHOTO: AFP
A Taiwanese resident inspects the damaged Gaoliao bridge that collapsed after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Yuli Township; in Hualien County, Taiwan, September 19, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A fissure is seen along a road by the collapsed Kaoliao bridge in eastern Taiwan's Hualien county on September 19, 2022, following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on September 18. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view shows workers taking down a collapsed building in eastern Taiwan's Hualien county on September 19, 2022, following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on September 18. PHOTO: AFP
Local authorities conduct a clearing operation from a building that collapsed after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit in Yuli Township, Hualien County, Taiwan, September 19, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This handout photo taken and released on September 18, 2022, by the Taiwan Railways Administration shows a derailed train after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake, at Dongli Station in Hualien. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Store staff fixing broken shelves after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit in Yuli Township, Hualien County, Taiwan, September 19, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This handout photo taken and released on September 18, 2022 by the Taitung County Fire Bureau shows firefighters moving a person during a rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake, in Yuli township, Hualien County. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Firefighters work at the site where a building collapsed following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake, in Yuli, Hualien county, Taiwan September 18, 2022. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
This handout photo taken and released on September 18, 2022, by the Taitung County Fire Bureau shows firefighters during a rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake, in Yuli township, Hualien County. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A rescuer walks past a collapsed building after an earthquake at Yuli Township in Hualien county, eastern Taiwan on September 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

