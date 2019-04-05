In Pictures: ACS(I) defeats defending champs St Andrew's
Massive celebrations erupted from the ACS family - from students to teachers, old boys and parents - as Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) took home the trophy in the Schools National B Division rugby final at Queenstown Stadium on April 4, 2019.
