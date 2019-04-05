In Pictures: ACS(I) defeats defending champs St Andrew's

Massive celebrations erupted from the ACS family - from students to teachers, old boys and parents - as Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) took home the trophy in the Schools National B Division rugby final at Queenstown Stadium on April 4, 2019.

Kaylen Chin (far left) scores a try for ACS(I) in the B division Boys Rugby Final at Queenstown Stadium, on April 4, 2019.
Kaylen Chin (far left) scores a try for ACS(I) in the B division Boys Rugby Final at Queenstown Stadium, on April 4, 2019.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Triumfo Lucky Anthony Castillo (left) scores a penalty for St Andrew’s in the B division Boys Rugby Final.
Triumfo Lucky Anthony Castillo (left) scores a penalty for St Andrew’s in the B division Boys Rugby Final.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
An ACS(I) rugby player is swarmed by his opponents in the B division Boys Rugby Final.
An ACS(I) rugby player is swarmed by his opponents in the B division Boys Rugby Final.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
An ACS(I) rugby player is tackled by his opponent in the B division Boys Rugby Final.
An ACS(I) rugby player is tackled by his opponent in the B division Boys Rugby Final.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
The St Andrew’s rugby players trying to find a way through their opponents’ defence in the B division Boys Rugby Final.
The St Andrew’s rugby players trying to find a way through their opponents’ defence in the B division Boys Rugby Final.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
An ACS(I) rugby player evades his opponents in the B division Boys Rugby Final.
An ACS(I) rugby player evades his opponents in the B division Boys Rugby Final.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A St Andrew’s and ACS(I) rugby player locked in battle during the B division Boys Rugby Final.
A St Andrew’s and ACS(I) rugby player locked in battle during the B division Boys Rugby Final.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Elijah Jap (far left) scores a try for St Andrew’s in the B division Boys Rugby Final.
Elijah Jap (far left) scores a try for St Andrew’s in the B division Boys Rugby Final.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
ACS(I) rugby players celebrate after beating St Andrew's in the B division Boys Rugby Final.
ACS(I) rugby players celebrate after beating St Andrew's in the B division Boys Rugby Final.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
ACS(I) rugby players celebrate after beating St Andrew's in the B division Boys Rugby Final.
ACS(I) rugby players celebrate after beating St Andrew's in the B division Boys Rugby Final.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
ACS(I) rugby players celebrate after beating St Andrew's in the B division Boys Rugby Final.
ACS(I) rugby players celebrate after beating St Andrew's in the B division Boys Rugby Final.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
ACS(I) rugby players celebrate after beating St Andrew's in the B division Boys Rugby Final.
ACS(I) rugby players celebrate after beating St Andrew's in the B division Boys Rugby Final.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Published
3 hours ago
Topics: 