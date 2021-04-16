In Pictures: A photojournalist documents his daughter's battle with cancer, looking back from the first to the last photo he took of her

"I took the first photo of my daughter, Rebecca, moments after she was born on August 3, 2005. Barely more than 15 years later, I took the last photo of my daughter moments after she died, of cancer, on January 3, 2021. I'm a photojournalist. It was only natural that I documented just about every moment of the beautiful life of Becs, as my wife, Marisa, and I called her." - Reuters photojournalist Darrin Zammit Lupi

Marisa Ford cries over her daughter Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 15-year-old cancer patient, shortly after she passed away in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, January 3, 2021. "Your cancer was horrific. It broke your body and my heart ... you are the most beautiful cancer patient who endured it all without complaints. You just strived to get better when I knew deep down that medically you didn't stand a chance ... you are unique Rebecca Zammit Lupi what an honour to be your mum I watched you try to cope in awe...your cancer is gone but it took you with it ..." Ford wrote on Facebook later that day. PHOTOS: REUTERS
Hospital operating theatre staff hold newly-born Rebecca Zammit Lupi at Saint James Capua Hospital in Sliema, Malta, August 3, 2005.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, two-years-old, sits in her parents' bedroom at home in Msida, Malta, November 16, 2007.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, 12, reacts after her dog Cookie licked her face while playing in a field outside the village of Mellieha, Malta, January 26, 2018.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, 12, performs in the College of Dance production "Three" in Valletta, Malta, July 4, 2018. Rebecca was a very keen and accomplished dancer, studying ballet, hip-hop and modern jazz dance, before falling ill with cancer.
Nurse Pauline Falzon prepares an intravenous antibiotics infusion for Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 14-year-old cancer patient, as Rebecca takes part in an online computer studies lesson in her room at Rainbow Ward in Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, June 1, 2020.
Hospital chaplain Father Mario Attard of the Capuchin Friars, holding a relic of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska of the Blessed Sacrament, blesses 14-year-old cancer patient Rebecca Zammit Lupi, as she sleeps in her room at Rainbow Ward in Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, June 3, 2020.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 14-year-old cancer patient, reacts after what was supposed to be her final radiotherapy treatment session, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, June 4, 2020.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 14-year-old cancer patient, receives a gift from radiographers Maria Elena Grech and Angelina Dimitrova after what was supposed to be her final radiotherapy treatment session at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hos
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 14-year-old cancer patient, sits in an armchair whilst receiving a hydration intravenous drip after a chemotherapy session in her room at Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malt
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 15-year-old cancer patient, reads a card sent to her by local artist Marisa Attard, showing Rebecca as a superhero, in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, Octo
Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi and his 15-year-old daughter Rebecca, a cancer patient, pose for a selfie photo in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, October 10, 2020.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 15-year-old cancer patient, reaches out for a ball held by physiotherapist Jonathan Dimech, in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, November 3, 2020.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 15-year-old cancer patient, reacts after swallowing some medicine in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta November 7, 2020.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 15-year-old cancer patient, holds her teddy bear Snuggles as she sleeps in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, November 21, 2020.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 15-year-old cancer patient, and her mother Marisa Ford watch a personal video message for Rebecca from U.S. actor David Schwimmer in her room in Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, December 8, 2020. Rebecca was a huge fan of the TV sitcom Friends and she and her father binge-watched all ten seasons of the show for a second time while in hospital.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, a 15-year-old cancer patient, is wheeled out in her bed by her mother Marisa Ford and nurse Martina Vella into the corridor to see the Christmas decorations adorning Rainbow Ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre in Mater Dei H
Reuters photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi lies down next to his 15-year-old daughter Rebecca, a cancer patient, as she lies in a coma in her room at Rainbow Ward in Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre at Mater Dei Hospital in Tal-Qroqq, Malta, January 1, 2021. PHOTO: MARISA FORD VIA REUTERS