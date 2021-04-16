In Pictures: A photojournalist documents his daughter's battle with cancer, looking back from the first to the last photo he took of her
"I took the first photo of my daughter, Rebecca, moments after she was born on August 3, 2005. Barely more than 15 years later, I took the last photo of my daughter moments after she died, of cancer, on January 3, 2021. I'm a photojournalist. It was only natural that I documented just about every moment of the beautiful life of Becs, as my wife, Marisa, and I called her." - Reuters photojournalist Darrin Zammit Lupi
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.