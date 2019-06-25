In Pictures: A look back at the Thai cave rescue, one year on
About a year ago, the dangerous and unprecedented rescue mission to save 12 boys and their coach, who got stuck in floodwaters in a cave in northern Thailand on June 23, 2018, captivated the world. The last of the "Wild Boars" - as their team was known - emerged alive nearly three weeks later after specialist divers carefully sedated them before extracting them through the narrow, flooded passageways. Thai authorities are hoping to reopen the cave as a learning centre for the droves of tourists - local and foreign - who now visit.
