In Pictures: A look back at the Thai cave rescue, one year on

Members of the Wild Boar soccer team, who were rescued from the Tham Luang cave, offer flowers to honour former Thai Navy Seal Officer Saman Kunan, who died in the Tham Luang cave rescue operation. This took place during a religious ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the rescue operation of the soccer team, at a compound near Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province on June 24, 2019.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE