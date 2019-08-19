In Pictures: A deadly attack on a wedding in Kabul leaves 63 dead, and almost 200 injured
ISIS claimed responsibility on Sunday (Aug 18) for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Kabul, Afghanistan, with many women and children among the casualties, in a spate of bloody attacks in Afghan cities over the past couple of years, some aimed at the Shi’ite minority.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.