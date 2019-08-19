In Pictures: A deadly attack on a wedding in Kabul leaves 63 dead, and almost 200 injured

ISIS claimed responsibility on Sunday (Aug 18) for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Kabul, Afghanistan, with many women and children among the casualties, in a spate of bloody attacks in Afghan cities over the past couple of years, some aimed at the Shi’ite minority.

Prayers are held next to the bodies of two of the people killed Saturday during a suicide bombing at a wedding in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A young man who fainted is carried to the shade during a group funeral for people killed on Saturday during a suicide bombing at a wedding in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Flowers on the graves of people killed on Saturday in a suicide bombing at a wedding in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
A cousin of the bride, who lost his brother in Saturday's suicide bombing at a wedding, collapses during a group funeral in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: NYTIMES
An Afghan man mourns during the funeral of his brother after a wedding suicide bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
People survey the destruction after an overnight suicide bomb explosion that targeted a wedding reception in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of the destruction after an overnight suicide bomb explosion that targeted a wedding reception in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man walks past a decorated car for the bride and groom parked outside a wedding hall after a deadly bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A man is seen through a broken window of a wedding hall after a deadly bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A man cleans an area next to a pile of shoes and sandals of victims outside a wedding hall after a deadly bomb blast in Kabul on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Injured men receive treatment in the hospital after sustaining wounds from a blast at a wedding hall in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
An Afghan man cries as he sits inside a damaged wedding hall after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
An Afghan worker is seen at the wedding hall after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug 18, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
