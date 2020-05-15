In Pictures: Singapore from above during circuit breaker
The morning jams are gone, Orchard Road is a ghost town and the tourists at Merlion Park have disappeared. To fight Covid-19, Singapore went into circuit breaker mode on April 7. The Straits Times executive photojournalists Benjamin Seetor and Mark Cheong document what the country looks like - from above - in these photos shot exclusively with a drone.
