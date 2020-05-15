In Pictures: Singapore from above during circuit breaker

The morning jams are gone, Orchard Road is a ghost town and the tourists at Merlion Park have disappeared. To fight Covid-19, Singapore went into circuit breaker mode on April 7. The Straits Times executive photojournalists Benjamin Seetor and Mark Cheong document what the country looks like - from above - in these photos shot exclusively with a drone.

Nary a ripple in the pools at Toa Payoh Swimming Complex on May 5 at 9.10am. The calm surface of the pools’ waters remains undisturbed as sports and recreation facilities stay off limits.
A section of the Pan-Island Expressway and Central Expressway in Toa Payoh on May 5 at 8.30am. With many working from home, the morning rush-hour jams have disappeared.
Clarke Quay on May 9, 2020. Nightlife spots are now ghost towns as bars and entertainment outlets remain shut.
The area outside Toa Payoh Public Library, seen on May 5, 2020, at 10.15am, is usually packed with residents and office workers.
A construction site near Block 256 HDB Toa Payoh, seen on May 5, 2020 at 8.40am.
Toa Payoh Central, seen on May 5,2020, is usually packed with residents and office worker.
