In Pictures: 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's northeast coast
The powerful earthquake left at least four dead and more than 100 injured.
Updated
Published
3 min ago
https://str.sg/weCh
A man cleans the debris of a damaged ceiling at a supermarket in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture, March 17, 2022, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted east Japan the night before.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture shows a supermarket littered with merchandise in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture, March 17, 2022, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted east Japan the night before.
PHOTO: AFP
Sushi maker Akio Hanzawa walks in front of his damaged restaurant in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture March 17, 2022, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted east Japan the night before.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture shows a derailed Shinkansen bullet train in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture on March 17, 2022, after a 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan the night before.
PHOTO: AFP
This handout picture taken and released on March 17, 2022, by NEXCO East Nippon Expressway Company, shows cracks on a damaged road between Kunimi IC and Shiroishi IC on the Tohoku Expressway (down line) in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Japan the night before.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Tilted overhead wire pillar of the Tohoku Shinkansen (center back) is seen on the railroad track in Shiroishi, Miyagi prefecture, March 17, 2022, after a powerful 7.3-magnitude quake.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
Broken windows at a car dealership following a strong earthquake in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A library staff collect scattered books from the floor in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture on March 17, 2022, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted east Japan the night before.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
A picture shows damaged pavement blocks on the ground in front of JR Fukushima Station, which seem to have been cracked due to the impact of the earthquake in Fukushima on March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
People evacuate to a shelter in Soma, Fukushima prefecture on the morning of March 17, 2022, following a powerful 7.3-magnitude quake the night before.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
People wait for taxis as the trains are suspended at the Sendai station in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture on early March 17, 2022, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook east Japan.
PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA AFP
A general view shows residential buildings during a power outage in Koto district in Tokyo on March 16, 2022, after a powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan.
PHOTO: AFP
People shop at a store in a residential area during a power outage in Koto district in Tokyo, March 16, 2022, after a powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan.
PHOTO: AFP
People walk along a street of a residential area during a power outage in Koto district in Tokyo, March 17, 2022, after a powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan.
PHOTO: AFP
People are seen along a street of a residential area during a power outage in Koto district in Tokyo, March 17, 2022, after a powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan.
PHOTO: AFP
A police officer tries to control traffic on the street during an electric stoppage after an earthquake in Tokyo, Japan March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A policeman directing traffic during a power outage in Tokyo, March 17, 2022, after a powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan.
PHOTO: AFP
A police officer tries to restart traffic signals by attaching an electric generator during an electric stoppage in the area following an earthquake, Tokyo, Japan, March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
JAPAN
EARTHQUAKES
Back to the top