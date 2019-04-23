In Pictures: 6.3-magnitude quake strikes Philippines, at least 11 killed
A strong earthquake rocked large parts of Manila and north of the Philippine capital on April 22, emptying buildings of tens of thousands who had just returned from the long Holy Week holiday and shutting down rail lines and a key airport.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.