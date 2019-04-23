In Pictures: 6.3-magnitude quake strikes Philippines, at least 11 killed

A strong earthquake rocked large parts of Manila and north of the Philippine capital on April 22, emptying buildings of tens of thousands who had just returned from the long Holy Week holiday and shutting down rail lines and a key airport.

Rescue workers tend to a victim in Porac, Pampanga, after the earthquake hit.
Eight people were killed when two buildings and some houses collapsed in two towns in Pampanga province.
Relief workers survey the heavy damage in Porac, Pampanga, which bore the brunt of the earthquake.
A badly injured victim in Porac, Pampanga. The 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck 60km north-west of Manila at a depth of 40km.
Emergency responders continue search operations at a damaged commercial building.
Rescue workers carry a victim from a collapsed Chuzon supermarket in Porac.
Rescue workers in Porac search for survivors.
Office workers pile onto the streets as emergency alarms blare in Manila. Thousands of people flee high-rise buildings in the city.
People flee offices, residential buildings and shopping malls across Metro Manila after the earthquake hit.
Residents evacuated from their condominium after an earthquake in Makati City, south of Manila, on April 22, 2019.
