In Pictures: 2022 Academy Awards
Highlights include Will Smith's punch, host Amy Schumer as Spider-Man and indie film CODA's best picture win.
Published
Combination picture showing Will Smith hitting Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Best Actor in a Supporting Role Troy Kotsur (C), Best Actress in a Supporting Role Ariana DeBose (L) and Best Actress in a Leading Role Jessica Chastain (R) pose together during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
(L-R) Patrick Wachsberger, Eugenio Derbez, Sian Heder, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth, Philippe Rousselet, and Fabrice Gianfermi pose with the Oscar for the Best Picture award for 'CODA' in the press room during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(L-R) Co-hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Becky G, center left, and Luis Fonsi, perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
US actress Ariana DeBose reacts after winning the Oscar for Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for 'West Side Story' during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
British actor Sir Anthony Hopkins announces the Oscar for Best Actress during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Jessica Chastain accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
(L-R) Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
US actress-singer Lady Gaga (L) and US actress Liza Minnelli announce the Best Picture award onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Host Amy Schumer during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(L-R) Byron Howard, Clark Spencer, Yvett Merino and Jared Bush pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for 'Encanto' in the press room during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Sebastian Yatra performs the song "Dos Oruguitas" from the animated film "Encanto" during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson (C), Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent (L) and David Dinerstein (R) accepts the award for Best documentary feature nominees for "Summer of Soul" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
New Zealand Director Jane Campion (L) poses with the award for Directing "The Power Of The Dog", alongside her daughter Alice Englert at the 94th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood, California, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi poses with the award for Best International Feature Film for "Drive My Car" during the 94th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
US actor Troy Kotsur poses with his award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "CODA" at the 94th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood, California, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell win the Oscar for Best Original Song for "No Time to Die" from the James Bond film at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
British filmmaker Kenneth Branagh (L) poses with the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Belfast" as he attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood, California, March 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
