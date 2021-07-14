In Pictures: 20 years of war in Afghanistan

Launched in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the war in Afghanistan has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Afghans, along with around 2,400 US soldiers, and seen trillions of dollars squandered in what has largely been deemed a failed nation-building project. Although the Taleban fell within a matter of weeks after the United States unleashed a ferocious bombing campaign and incited tribal uprisings, the conflict festered. What began as a mission to dismantle Al-Qaeda’s training camps in Afghanistan evolved over the years into a full-scale war, triggering an insurgency that Washington’s enormous military firepower was unable to quell. But with the US military presence effectively gone, Afghanistan faces a very uncertain future. An increasingly confident Taleban appears set to attempt a military takeover, with another round of internecine civil war looming. - AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US soldiers operating under the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation sponsored International Security Assistance Force protecting a wounded comrade from dust and smoke flares after an improvised explosive device blast during a patrol near Baraki Barak
A US Army soldier and an Afghan National Army soldier race to get out of the way of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter landing in hostile territory in the Spira mountains in Khost province, November 11, 2009.
A US marine watches a news bulletin announcing the death of Osama bin Laden, at Camp Dwyer in Helmand province, May 2, 2011.
US Soldiers from the 234th Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas, are seen inside of a plane to Afghanistan from the US transit center Manas 30kms from Bishkek, April 15, 2011.
A US army soldier with the 101st Airborne Division Alpha Battery 1-320th fires an AT-4 as Combat Outpost Nolen on the outskirts of the village of Jellawar in the Arghandab Valley came under Taliban attack, September 11, 2010.
US soldiers hold candles as they attend a religious ceremony on Christmas Eve at a US military base in Kabul, December 24, 2013.
US Army soldiers from NATO are seen through a cracked window of an armed vehicle in a checkpoint during a patrol against Islamic State militants at the Deh Bala district in the eastern province of Nangarhar Province, July 7, 2018.
US Army soldiers from 2-506 Infantry 101st Airborne Division and Afghan National Policemen and Army load onto a UH-47 Chinook helicopter landing to pick them up during day three of Operation Shir Pacha into the Derezda Valley in the rugged Spira moun
US soldiers from 1st Battalion, 32 Infantry Regiment (1-32), attached to 4th Battalion, 25 Field Artillery, (4-25), 10th Mountain Division, are seen through a night vision scope following a search of a compound near Khowst in Paktia province, Decembe
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, Afghanistan, February 1
A US soldier from 4th Infantry Division 4 Brigade Alpha Company presents a gift to an Afghan child during a patrol at Khogyani in Nangarhar, February 20, 2010.
US Marine Sergeant Anthony Zabala of 1st Combat Engineering Battalion of 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade runs to safety as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explodes in Garmsir district of Helmand Province, July 13, 2009.
A US soldier (L) sits in the rear of a Marine Chinook helicopter while flying over Camp Bastion in Helmand province, southwest of Kabul, May 3, 2008.
