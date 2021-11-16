In harmony for a Guinness Record

CARACAS • Venezuela last Saturday attempted to break the Guinness record for the world's largest orchestra, as 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes.

The attempt, by the country's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras, known as "The System", would beat a Russian record set two years ago and will be judged by Guinness in the next 10 days.

"The System" counts some 350,000 children and young people among its ranks, playing in a network of 180 orchestras.

Last Saturday's musicians, dressed in black and white, played Piotr Ilich Tchaikovsky's Marche Slave for 10 minutes at Caracas' military academy.

"It is a pleasure to be at the official attempt via video," Guinness expert Susana Reyes said.

The current record was set in St Petersburg, when 8,097 musicians played the Russian national anthem.

