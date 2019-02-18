Daeboreum: South Koreans in a whirl over the new year

South Koreans gathered yesterday for various activities in anticipation of Great Full Moon Day, also known as Daeboreum, which takes place tomorrow.

At a park in Seoul, children twirled cans containing burning charcoal in a traditional game called jwibulnori. In farming areas, the charcoal is then used to fertilise the soil and get rid of unwanted pests, ensuring a prosperous harvest ahead.

Daeboreum is a holiday that celebrates the first full moon of the new year of the lunar Korean calendar.

Elsewhere in the Korean capital, shoppers thronged markets to buy peanuts as it is believed that cracking nuts with your teeth on Daeboreum will prevent skin ulcers, reported The Korea Times.

Over at Seoul Skygarden, a traditional percussion band performed as they walked across the elevated park, reported Yonhap News Agency. The belief is that walking on bridges during Daeboreum will make one's legs stronger.