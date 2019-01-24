Icy spectacle at Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls transformed into a winter wonderland as sub-zero temperatures yesterday presented shivering tourists with, quite literally, cool views.

Contributing to the icy vista was a weather system moving over North America from west to east, which the US National Weather Service said was strengthened by Arctic air from Canada.

But while social media was abuzz with pictures of the "frozen falls", it is highly unlikely for Niagara Falls to completely freeze over.

According to the Niagara Falls USA website, surface water and mist in the air turn to ice, but water is still flowing under the sheets of ice.

The volume of water that makes up Niagara Falls combined with the constant movement of the river make a total freeze nearly impossible, said the website.

The Niagara Falls region is expected to be blanketed with snow for the next few days, with the area bracing itself for more storms.