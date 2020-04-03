Iconic show of support for S'pore

In a show of support for Singapore in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Marina Bay Sands is dressing up the facades of its buildings this month.

It is lighting up its iconic buildings each night to rally behind the nation's ongoing SG United efforts.

For the entire month of April, the integrated resort is lighting up the exterior of its three hotel towers and the underbelly of the Sands SkyPark, along with the facade of the ArtScience Museum, from 7.30pm to 11pm.

This is believed to be the first building light-up for SG United, which is a rallying call to all Singaporeans to work together to overcome the challenges arising from Covid-19.