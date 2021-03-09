Ice hockey on lake for a cause

An ice hockey match was played on Russia's Lake Baikal yesterday to kick off a programme to preserve and improve the area.

The game, which featured several Russian ice hockey stars, is part of a programme that aims to raise awareness of the environmental problems faced by the world's deepest and largest freshwater lake, local media reported.

The project also seeks to cultivate a responsible attitude towards nature and start a conversation about the existing issues and ways to solve them.

The match was co-organised by a global initiative, called The Last Game, which stages charitable ice hockey games to draw attention to the effects of climate change.

Similar matches have been played in the United States, Antarctica and Monaco in recent years.

