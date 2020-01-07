Ice-cool ride at Harbin festival

A train made of ice is just the tip of the iceberg at the annual ice festival in China.

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in Heilongjiang province also features palaces, pyramids and other fantastical scenes.

To add dazzle to the festival, the ice sculptures are also colourfully illuminated with neon lights.

In its 36th edition this year, the festival opened on Sunday and runs until late February.

It required 170,000 cubic m of ice, harvested from the Songhua River by more than 100 workers, Agence France-Presse reported.

The workers toiled for hours on the ice each day in the weeks before the festival, cutting out thousands of pieces of ice every 12-hour shift.