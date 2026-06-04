i Light Singapore 2026: Illuminating the city
As twilight descends over the Marina Bay skyline, the waterfront begins to hum with a different kind of energy.
Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and presented by UOB, the 2026 edition of i Light Singapore opens on June 5, transforming the city’s heart into a sprawling, open-air canvas dedicated to the theme of Movement.
Here, art is not meant to be passively observed from a distance; it is designed to be touched, triggered and brought to life by the people who walk these promenades.
Days before its opening, the sheer scale of this logistical ballet is evident at every turn as installers ensure every detail is executed precisely.
At Raffles Place Park, installers work on the vibrant, glowing structures of Arch Flower by Cyril Lancelin (France). They have to carefully configure which side inflates first to achieve the correct structural form.
Farther down at the Lower Boardwalk at Marina Bay, the atmosphere shifts from floral to whimsical.
Technical crews are huddled over the interactive fishing rod of Let’s Fish The Sun! by Chinese artist Wentao Wang. They meticulously calibrate the sensors so that when a visitor gives the rod a gentle tug, the installation will respond flawlessly, casting a warm, sunset-reversing glow across the rippling water.
The installation reflects the idea that natural rhythms can respond to human action.
Over at the Mist Walk, Singaporean artist-designer collective Kester Wong and Tan Shao Qi are deep in concentration, breathing life into Where The Wildflowers Grow.
With painstaking care, they are sculpting reclaimed metal offcuts and recycled carpets into a tactile garden that comes alive and sways with a gentle, rhythmic glow in response to touch.
Offering a stark, beautiful contrast to this vibrant garden is Sliced by Switzerland’s Encor Studio, taking shape on the lawn beside the NTUC Centre.
The space is shrouded in thick dark fabric dotted with careful perforations. As light streaks through these cuts into the darkness, there are shifting geometric shadows that dance and warp in response to anyone walking through.
A dedicated team of 17 regional and international artists have been working round the clock to assemble a total of 14 light art pieces across the bay.
These installations are merely a few notes in a much larger symphony. The diverse line-up also includes pieces that combine digital technology with physical artistry.
At The Promontory, WAVE by Masamichi Shimada (Japan) utilises finely tuned tactile sensors and silver sticks to recreate the meditative rhythms of raindrops.
For a more cinematic escape, Taiwanese collective Peppercorns presents Between Mountains And Seas, a five-chapter audiovisual journey at Event Square that uses complex soundscapes to transport listeners back to the origins of the planet.
The Between Mountains And Seas installation at Event Square explores the movement of civilisations and landscapes over time, and invites visitors to reflect on the forces that shaped the earth and the importance of protecting its natural beauty.
Finally, standing as a towering reflection of the festival-goers themselves is Celebration Of Life by DP Design and Yeo Ker Siang (Singapore).
Located next to the Red Dot Design Museum, it is a living mosaic that dynamically stitches together live close-ups of visitors’ facial expressions and gestures, and projects them onto a 6m-tall cube.
The narrative of the festival also weaves in the voices of emerging local talent, as part of the inaugural i Light Future mentorship programme.
At the Mist Walk, artists Tan Mei Yee and Ng Choon Wee are constructing Market Cycles, upcycling everyday wet market plastic crates into a luminous, architectural sanctuary.
Artists and installers lining up the base layer to form Market Cycles at the Mist Walk. The installation uses plastic crates commonly used in wet markets to form an architectural enclosure.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
The crates’ sides, originally designed for ventilation, are reworked to allow light to pass through, creating shifting layers of colour, texture and pattern.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Nearby, Nawal Azhar’s Steps is rising as a glowing student-led monument to Singapore’s national resilience. The artist and her friends worked through the heat and humidity to painstakingly wire the LED lights into the structure themselves.
(From left) Artist Nawal Azhar and her friends Chong Yi Kai and Van Rene Rasmei working on the installation Steps at the Waterfront Promenade.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
The illuminated frames of the Steps installation form unpredictable staircases, interpreting Singapore’s evolution through spatial relationships and inviting visitors to rethink familiar urban landscapes.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Jason Chen, festival director of i Light Singapore 2026 and director (place management) at URA, hopes the festival inspires visitors to reimagine their everyday surroundings in a new light.
“Beyond its visual spectacle, i Light Singapore plays an important role in making Marina Bay a vibrant and inclusive destination, where people can engage with one another to forge meaningful memories and connections,” he said.
i Light Singapore 2026 runs daily from June 5 to June 28, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Admission is free.
Produced by: Ariffin Jamar, Irene Ang, Irene Goh, Jason Quah, Neo Xiaobin and Yu Sheng Sin
Main photographs and videos by: Ariffin Jamar and Jason Quah