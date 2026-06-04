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i Light Singapore 2026: Illuminating the city

By

Ariffin Jamar

and

Jason Quah

Published: Jun 04, 2026, 02:06 PM

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As twilight descends over the Marina Bay skyline, the waterfront begins to hum with a different kind of energy.

Organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and presented by UOB, the 2026 edition of i Light Singapore opens on June 5, transforming the city’s heart into a sprawling, open-air canvas dedicated to the theme of Movement.

Here, art is not meant to be passively observed from a distance; it is designed to be touched, triggered and brought to life by the people who walk these promenades.

Days before its opening, the sheer scale of this logistical ballet is evident at every turn as installers ensure every detail is executed precisely. 

A two-man team working on the fan mechanism to inflate the Arch Flower installation at Raffles Place Park. The work features vibrant pink and green hues inspired by Singapore’s tropical gardens and invites visitors to wander beneath its arches.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

At Raffles Place Park, installers work on the vibrant, glowing structures of Arch Flower by Cyril Lancelin (France). They have to carefully configure which side inflates first to achieve the correct structural form.

A team of installers inflating Arch Flower by French artist Cyril Lancelin. Once fully inflated, the work comes to life as its lights illuminate the structure. Standing about 3m tall in front of one of the entrances to Raffles Place MRT station, the installation has already awed some commuters ahead of the start of the i Light Singapore festival.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Farther down at the Lower Boardwalk at Marina Bay, the atmosphere shifts from floral to whimsical.

Installers sealing the sun attachment of Chinese artist Wentao Wang’s Let’s Fish The Sun! at the Lower Boardwalk in Marina Bay. Visitors can turn the winch of a fishing rod to slowly lift the “sun” into the air, creating the appearance of a setting sun in reverse.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Technical crews are huddled over the interactive fishing rod of Let’s Fish The Sun! by Chinese artist Wentao Wang. They meticulously calibrate the sensors so that when a visitor gives the rod a gentle tug, the installation will respond flawlessly, casting a warm, sunset-reversing glow across the rippling water.

The installation reflects the idea that natural rhythms can respond to human action.

Over at the Mist Walk, Singaporean artist-designer collective Kester Wong and Tan Shao Qi are deep in concentration, breathing life into Where The Wildflowers Grow.

Singaporean artists Kester Wong (left) and Tan Shao Qi adding finishing touches to their work at Mist Walk at the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade. Their installation, Where The Wildflowers Grow, features larger-than-life wildflowers in a quiet corner of the city.

With painstaking care, they are sculpting reclaimed metal offcuts and recycled carpets into a tactile garden that comes alive and sways with a gentle, rhythmic glow in response to touch.

Made from locally reclaimed industrial materials, including metal offcuts and discarded carpets, each surface of Where The Wildflowers Grow reflects traces of its past life. The space comes alive through visitor interaction as the flowers respond to touch and gently sway, with movements that linger and gradually fade.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Offering a stark, beautiful contrast to this vibrant garden is Sliced by Switzerland’s Encor Studio, taking shape on the lawn beside the NTUC Centre.

The space is shrouded in thick dark fabric dotted with careful perforations. As light streaks through these cuts into the darkness, there are shifting geometric shadows that dance and warp in response to anyone walking through.

An artist assistant from Encor Studio walking through the installation Sliced after the smoke machines and lighting have been set up. The installation presents an experience where a long corridor is enveloped in darkness by thick fabric, with small perforations allowing beams of light to pass through. Visitors are invited to walk through the space and experience the interplay of light, shadow and movement around them.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

A dedicated team of 17 regional and international artists have been working round the clock to assemble a total of 14 light art pieces across the bay.

An installer carefully connecting power to an installation of barber’s poles at Clifford Square. Barbershop Wonderland by Jeon Byeong Sam (South Korea) features 200 rotating multi-coloured barber’s poles that come alive with light and motion as visitors approach, for a nostalgic yet futuristic experience.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

These installations are merely a few notes in a much larger symphony. The diverse line-up also includes pieces that combine digital technology with physical artistry.

At The Promontory, WAVE by Masamichi Shimada (Japan) utilises finely tuned tactile sensors and silver sticks to recreate the meditative rhythms of raindrops.

WAVE by Japanese artist Masamichi Shimada, as seen during a media preview on June 3. This installation at The Promontory invites reflection over people’s relationship with the earth. It shows how deliberate actions can set energy in motion far beyond their point of origin.

ST PHOTO JASON QUAH

For a more cinematic escape, Taiwanese collective Peppercorns presents Between Mountains And Seas, a five-chapter audiovisual journey at Event Square that uses complex soundscapes to transport listeners back to the origins of the planet.

Installers lining up LED poles for a display for Between Mountains And Seas by Taiwanese collective Peppercorns.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The Between Mountains And Seas installation at Event Square explores the movement of civilisations and landscapes over time, and invites visitors to reflect on the forces that shaped the earth and the importance of protecting its natural beauty.

Finally, standing as a towering reflection of the festival-goers themselves is Celebration Of Life by DP Design and Yeo Ker Siang (Singapore).

Installers applying paint to Celebration Of Life by DP Design and Yeo Ker Siang.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Located next to the Red Dot Design Museum, it is a living mosaic that dynamically stitches together live close-ups of visitors’ facial expressions and gestures, and projects them onto a 6m-tall cube.

Celebration Of Life by DP Design and Yeo Ker Siang, as seen during a media preview on June 3. The 6m-tall cube installation near Red Dot Design Museum features coloured panels, mirrored surfaces and live video close-ups of visitors, highlighting human diversity by capturing everyday expressions and movements that reflect a shared identity.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The narrative of the festival also weaves in the voices of emerging local talent, as part of the inaugural i Light Future mentorship programme.

At the Mist Walk, artists Tan Mei Yee and Ng Choon Wee are constructing Market Cycles, upcycling everyday wet market plastic crates into a luminous, architectural sanctuary. 

Artists and installers lining up the base layer to form Market Cycles at the Mist Walk. The installation uses plastic crates commonly used in wet markets to form an architectural enclosure.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The crates’ sides, originally designed for ventilation, are reworked to allow light to pass through, creating shifting layers of colour, texture and pattern.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Nearby, Nawal Azhar’s Steps is rising as a glowing student-led monument to Singapore’s national resilience. The artist and her friends worked through the heat and humidity to painstakingly wire the LED lights into the structure themselves.

(From left) Artist Nawal Azhar and her friends Chong Yi Kai and Van Rene Rasmei working on the installation Steps at the Waterfront Promenade.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The illuminated frames of the Steps installation form unpredictable staircases, interpreting Singapore’s evolution through spatial relationships and inviting visitors to rethink familiar urban landscapes.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Jason Chen, festival director of i Light Singapore 2026 and director (place management) at URA, hopes the festival inspires visitors to reimagine their everyday surroundings in a new light.

An artist walking through the hanging fabric screens of RESONORA by OSTUDIO x Dearista (Indonesia) during projection tests. Located behind the Breeze Shelters, the installation captures the sounds of a city’s traffic, conversation and urban life in real time and renders them as colour and rhythm.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Located along Waterfront Promenade, the light figures of Silent Moments by BN Label (Slovakia) capture snapshots of everyday moments paused mid-movement, depicting an ordinariness that shapes daily life. Their stillness invites a moment of reflection in a world driven by speed and digital distraction.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

“Beyond its visual spectacle, i Light Singapore plays an important role in making Marina Bay a vibrant and inclusive destination, where people can engage with one another to forge meaningful memories and connections,” he said.

At Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza, Cube Graphics by French artist Cyril Lancelin features repeating wave-like patterns that create an illusion of movement. The exterior appears to vibrate despite remaining motionless. The same pattern, repeated across surfaces, never appears identical from different viewpoints.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

i Light Singapore 2026 runs daily from June 5 to June 28, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Admission is free.

Produced by: Ariffin Jamar, Irene Ang, Irene Goh, Jason Quah, Neo Xiaobin and Yu Sheng Sin

Main photographs and videos by: Ariffin Jamar and Jason Quah

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.