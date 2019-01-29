Human hot pot

Guests at a hotel in Hangzhou, in China's Zhejiang province, enjoyed barbecued skewers of meat as they took a dip in a hotpot-shaped hot spring on Sunday.

The hotel modelled the hot spring after a jiugongge, or three-by-three grid, hotpot, filling each space with a different fruit or vegetable, including tomatoes, corn, apples and lettuce.

The idea behind the hot spring was to promote a healthy lifestyle in the run-up to the Chinese New Year, which will be celebrated next week. The hotel welcomed the Year of the Pig by inviting guests who were born under that sign to try out the hot spring for free.